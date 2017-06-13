Bevy of beauties vie for Miss Limerick crown

THE search is on once again to find a young woman to represent Limerick city and county on the national - and perhaps even international stage!

A host of glamorous young women from across the region made their way to the Clayton Hotel for the launch of Miss Limerick 2017.

“I was blown away by the beautiful style and the personalities of all the contestants. I was also in awe of the way they coordinated their looks and the individuality of their styles,” said model agent Celia Holman Lee, organiser of the pageant.

The event, which will be hosted on Thursday, June 22 at the Clayton is one of the most hotly anticipated outings on the social calendar.

“Last year’s winner Aoife McNamara who is originally from Corbally was such a wonderful representative for Limerick,” said Celia.

“This is a great opportunity for a young woman to do something different to develop their confidence and broaden their social circle. I am always amazed by how much the girls grow from the experience,” she added.

The lady named Miss Limerick will go on to represent the city and county in the Miss Ireland competition which takes place later this year.

“As well as being a great opportunity to develop your social skills, the Miss Limerick journey is also a great chance for young ladies to dress up to the nines,” said Celia.

“The girls all looked stunning with their long flowing curls, inspired by the beautiful Ariana Grande as well as their fluttery Kardashian lashes!”

Anyone interested in taking part in Miss Limerick can email reception@holmanlee.ie.