Eat, meet and greet at Castleconnell Street Feast this weekend

A NEW Street Feast in Castleconnell aims to feed the soul as well as the stomach.

It takes place this Sunday, June 11 at 12.15pm outside Bradshaw’s Bar.

Organisers of the new event - Castleconnell Community Co-operative – are inviting all individuals, groups and clubs to join in and celebrate together. It promises to be a fun-filled day where residents and friends are encouraged to bring along some food and to eat on the street in a wonderful, carnival, family atmosphere.

Angela Dempsey, founding member of the ACM Active Social Group three years ago and the co-operative, said Castleconnell has had some of the largest residential growth in County Limerick over the past few years,

“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to get to know each other and have some fun. Bring along a picnic, sandwiches, buns, whatever you like and share them with your neighbours. We will be putting out tables and bunting on the street and Bradshaw’s are giving complementary teas and coffees.

“The whole idea is for people to get to know one another. It is based on an all inclusive, age-friendly national initiative to encourage active participation, bring communities together and reduce isolation,” said Angela, wife of another great community person – the late Pat Dempsey.

She and her fellow organisers – Catherine O‘Doherty, Margaret McNamara Power and Padraig Power – have only been working on the plan for less than two weeks but everything is set-up for a great day on Sunday.