Limerick man James O'Connor charged with falsely imprisoning father, 80

A LIMERICKMAN has been charged with falsely imprisoning his own 80 year-old father over a number of days and stealing more than €8,000 from him through his post office and credit union accounts in the city.

Limerick District Court heard that James O'Connor, 40, residing at Edward Street in the city, made no reply to each of the eight charges at Roxboro Road garda station, following his arrest by Garda Brian Culbert on June 7 last.

Judge Marian O'Leary heard evidence from Garda Culbert that he was brought to Roxboro Road at 7.15pm that evening, was cautioned, and handed a copy of the charge sheets.

Mr O'Connor has been charged with one count of false imprisonment of his father, Jimmy O'Connor, 80, also of Edward Street, on dates between May 19 and June 2 last.

He has also been charged with eight counts of theft - five of which relate to his father's pension in the post office on Henry Street in the city, in five sums of €230 amounting to €1,150.

Three further theft charges relate to his credit union account on Glentworth Street, between May 1 and May 19 last, totalling a sum of €7,000.

Garda Culbert outlined that the State would be objecting to bail.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said he was not seeking bail for his client on his occasion, and that matter will be heard on Tuesday next, June 13.

Mr McCarthy asked to be assigned for free legal aid on behalf of his client.

He also requested that Mr O'Connor receive medical attention in custody for asthma and other health conditions.