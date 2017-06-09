Gardai attend separate collisions on Limerick motorway

A CAR collision, which was blocking access to the M7 motorway for a number of hours, has since been cleared by emergency services this Friday morning.

Shortly after 7am, members of An Garda Síochána attended the scene of the collision, which was blocking both lanes at the off-ramp of the Dublin Road motorway, in the Ballysimon area.

LIMERICK: Collision blocking both lanes of the off-ramp of the M7 Dublin Rd northbound at J29 Ballysimon. https://t.co/pdsEzKbsHZ — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 9, 2017

However, debris scattered on the road as a result of the incident, remained at the scene until 9am, AA Roadwatch reported on social media.

It is not known, yet, how many vehicles or people were involved in the early morning incident.

Meanwhile, gardai also attended the scene of a second incident, on the M20 between junction 28 and 29, where traffic was reduced to one lane.