Reported explosion sparks alert in Limerick city

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service are attending the scene of a serious shed fire at Old Cork Road on the outskirts of the Limerick city.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday with a number of people reporting what they believed was a small explosion.

It has been confirmed the fire broke out in a shed which houses a boiler and that fire crews remain on site due to the presence of an Acetylene Cylinder.

While the situation is under control, there is said to be a lot of smoke in the area as a result of what happened

Commercial Fire - Old Cork Road. Fire extinguished - crews remain on scene as Acetylene Cylinder involved. Old Cork Rd Closed @aaroadwatch — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) June 8, 2017

There are no reports of any injuries and the extent of the damage caused will not be known until daylight.