Reported explosion sparks alert in Limerick city

Emergency services attend scene of fire

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service were dispatched to the scene

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service are attending the scene of a serious shed fire at Old Cork Road on the outskirts of the Limerick city.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday with a number of people reporting what they believed was a small explosion.

It has been confirmed the fire broke out in a shed which houses a boiler and that fire crews remain on site due to the presence of an Acetylene Cylinder.

While the situation is under control, there is said to be a lot of smoke in the area as a result of what happened

There are no reports of any injuries and the extent of the damage caused will not be known until daylight.