Reported explosion sparks alert in Limerick city
Emergency services attend scene of fire
Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service were dispatched to the scene
Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service are attending the scene of a serious shed fire at Old Cork Road on the outskirts of the Limerick city.
The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday with a number of people reporting what they believed was a small explosion.
It has been confirmed the fire broke out in a shed which houses a boiler and that fire crews remain on site due to the presence of an Acetylene Cylinder.
While the situation is under control, there is said to be a lot of smoke in the area as a result of what happened
Commercial Fire - Old Cork Road. Fire extinguished - crews remain on scene as Acetylene Cylinder involved. Old Cork Rd Closed @aaroadwatch— Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) June 8, 2017
There are no reports of any injuries and the extent of the damage caused will not be known until daylight.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on