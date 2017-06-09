Motorists warned traffic delays in Limerick city centre as works continue

LIMERICK City and County Council is advising motorists and other road users to expect major delays as resurfacing works are set to continue at Parnell Street for the next work.

The works – directly outside Colbert Station - began on Thursday and are set to continue until Friday, June 16.

While there are no rail services operating in or out of Limerick at present due to separate signalling works, bus transfers are operating to Limerick Junction and Ennis stations.

Limerick City and County Council is advising that traffic restrictions will be place at Parnell Street between 8am and 8pm each day for the duration of the works.

In a public notice, the local authority says access to Colbert Station will be maintained for Public Service Vehicles and that access to the adjacent car park will also be maintained.

Diversions will be in place for the duration of the works and motorists are strongly advised to plan any journeys and to allow additional time if they intend travelling in the area.

Emergency service vehicle access will be available at all times and businesses in the area say they will continue to operate as normal.

The resurfacing works are the latest phase of upgrade and improvement works at Parnell Street, Davis Street and Wickham Street.

The overall project, which will cost in the region of €1m, will result in what the council calls “a welcoming entrance to the city”.

The works will also see the realignment of Hyde Road and a new signalised junction at the intersection of Upper Mallow Street and Parnell Street.

The introduction of cycle lanes on these streets will see a reduction in on-street car parking.

Separately, site excavation works are continuing at O’Connell Street as part of the €9 million redevelopment of the street.