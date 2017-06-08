Restrictions in Limerick Tunnel to facilitate works

Motorists are being advised of lane restrictions in the Limerick Tunnel from 10pm this Thursday.

A single lane of the southbound bore of the tunnel will be closed until 6am on Friday to facilitate road works.

The Clonmacken Link Road southbound (towards the tunnel) will also be closed between 10pm and 6am.

The northbound bore will not be affected by the works and the operators of the tunnel say traffic will continue to operate in both directions during the works.

There will be similar restrictions in place again from 10pm next Monday to 6am on Tuesday.