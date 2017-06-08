Limerick gardai respond after toddler is left in parked car

GARDAI responded to an incident in Limerick city centre this Thursday after being alerted to reports that a young child had been left unattended in a parked car.

“The window of the car was open, with a young child inside, and I was asking around and there was no-one to be seen. Next the gardai arrived at the scene," an eyewitness told the Limerick Leader.

According to the eyewitness, a woman came across the road from a nearby bank a short time later.

“I told her I thought it was disgraceful leaving a child in a car on its own," said the man who asked not to be named.

Members of the public who were in the area at the time appeared to be concerned particularly after the recent incident Dundrum in which a young infant, after being left in a car for a number of hours on her own.

It is understood a number of gardai who were on duty in the city centre this Thursday responded having been alerted to the situation.

“She (the woman) said she could see the child from the bank (where she was) and was only gone minutes, but the gardai spoke to her for a while, before she drove off," said a man who was present when gardai arrived.

Another eye witness stated that a plain-clothes garda spoke with the woman about what had happened before they left the area.

“She was badly parked on a street corner, you would think she would have had more sense," he said.