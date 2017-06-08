Limerick Super Garden wins silver at Bloom

IT WAS a bloomin’ good week for one Limerick family as their back yard won RTE’s Super Garden and scooped a silver medal at Bloom.

Des Kingston, Ballyneety, designed the award-winning oasis for Rachel Mescall and Pat Fitzpatrick and their two sons Nathan, aged 8, and Mason, 6, in their dream home in Annacotty.

Des called his creation Rustica Hibernia (rural Ireland) and dedicated it to his late father Jack who taught him to never throw anything out.

The garden delicately blends industrial, agricultural and local historic influences in a contemporary urban setting. The grass slope is transformed into a three tier paved and gravel area with formal planting starkly contrasting the repurposed woodwork.

A family photo of the Fitzpatrick family’s ancestors forms a personalised backdrop to the garden, while a rotating vegetable wheel completes the old world industrial feel.

It was a long and emotional journey but the goal to have a beautiful garden for their growing boys to play in kept their dream alive. Rachel loved gardening as a child and as a nutritional advisor, loves that their Super Garden has space to grow vegetables.

“Having had a few weeks’ growth and plenty of sunshine our garden now looks fuller and greener. The boys love being out there playing games, building Lego and helping me collect the lettuce, kale and cabbage from the veggie wheel. It’s like having an extra room to the house and is lovely to spend time in with family and friends,” said Rachel.

Des battled it out with four other budding designers on the RTE show to secure a coveted garden spot at Bloom 2017, and was awarded a silver medal for his design.

The Tipperary man met his art teacher wife Kathleen while studying graphic design in Limerick. The couple have four children and have spent the last 27 years converting a derelict church and graveyard in Ballyneety into their dream family home and garden.

“The garden in Annacotty sits right in my soul, right with me. It’s exactly the way I wanted it to be – it’s as true to the plan I came up with as it could have been. To have been given a silver medal for my first garden at Bloom has done wonders for my self esteem and I am immensely proud of myself, my family and friends.

“I love my garden so much I have decided to recreate it in my own garden Cahernorry Church and Gardens in Ballyneety which I am planning to open up to tours soon,” said Des.

Each of the five designers in the series were allocated a real garden to transform, with real challenges to overcome.

With a tight budget and just five weeks to meet the homeowner’s needs and build a Super Garden worthy of a spot at Bloom, the series followed each designer from the initial concept and design stage, through the reality of the construction process to the all important judging day.

Judges, Gary Graham, Bord Bia’s Bloom show manager, Leonie Cornelius, Woodie’s design ambassador and Monica Alvarez, Super Garden Cuprinol representative, picked Rustica Hibernia.