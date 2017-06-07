Number on Live Register in Limerick falls to 10,917

THE NUMBER of people on the Live Register in Limerick has fallen by 14.8% in the past year.

Overall, the number of people on the Live Register has decreased by 46.3% in Limerick since 2012.

The latest statistics show that there are 10,917 people on the Live Register in Limerick, including 8,266 in the city, 1,448 in Newcastle West and 1,203 people in Kilmallock. The majority of these – 6,796 are men – with 4,148 women on the register.

“The number of people on the Live Register in May 2017 is the lowest number recorded since October 2008,” said Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne.

“We must ensure that this trend continues for the well-being of all our people across all our communities. Each new job created in Limerick is another family looking forward to a brighter future,” said Senator Byrne.

The national unemployment rate now stands at 6.4%, down from 15.2% in 2012.

Last year over 70% of the new jobs created were outside Dublin.