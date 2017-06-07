Mattress dumping at beauty spot on Limerick-Clare border condemned as 'despicable'

THE illegal dumping of around a dozen mattresses at a beauty spot on the outskirts of Limerick city has been described as “despicable” by a local councillor.

Cllr Cathal Crowe has launched an appeal to help identity those who dumped the mattresses at Woodock Hill in the Meelick - Cratloe area over the bank holiday weekend.

“Woodcock Hill is a beautiful and scenic part of south east Clare. The winding roads that run across the mountain are very popular with walkers, joggers and cyclists from both Clare and Limerick,” he said.

Cllr Crowe says it would have taken a lot of effort to bring the mattresses to the site where they were dumped and that somebody must have seen something unusual.

“This dumping job definitely required the efforts of a few people. The amount of mattresses dumped would also suggest to me that these very well have come from a rented house, possibly a student house or a bed and breakfast,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the environment section of Clare County Council.

It is understood the mattresses have since been removed from the area where they were dumped.

It comes after residents were recently forced to move illegally-dumped waste that was blocking a road in a rural area near Parteen.

A large heap of waste was dumped in the middle of a small road, outside the all-weather sports complex in Shannakyle, preventing drivers from entering the area via the Corbally Road.