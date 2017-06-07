Limerick gardai in appeal to homeowners following spate of burglaries

Gardai are appealing to homeowners to be vigilant when leaving their properties unoccupied.

It follows a number of break-ins at locations across the city over the past week and in particular over the bank holiday weekend.

In one incident in the early hours of last Friday, a house was entered in the St Patricks’ Road area.

“It is believed that two men gained entry through a small bathroom window that had been left open,” said a garda spokesperson who said the culprits fled empty-handed after they were confonted by the homeowner.

In another incident in the early hours of Saturday, an unlocked garden shed was broken into at Colbert Avenue, Janesboro. A quantity of property was taken.

Separately, there were two incidents of criminal damage where windows of houses were broken while the owners were out.

“These happened on the Old Cork Road and the North Circular Road areas. However in both of these cases the neighbours heard the noise and disturbed the would-be burglars before they entered the house,” said a garda spokesperson who said an arrest was made in relation to the two incident.