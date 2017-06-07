Thousands of Limerick students to begin sitting State exams

More than 5,000 students will today begin sitting the Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate exams at exam centres across Limerick.

According to the State Examinations Commission 2,556 Limerick students are eligible to sit the Leaving Certificate while 2,738 are eligible to the sit the Junior Certificate.

A further 192 students have opted to sit the Leaving Certificate Applied.

In keeping with previous years, English is on the agenda for students today with the first exams beginning at 9.30am.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, says while the State exams are important they are not the be all and end all.

“I want to remind everyone sitting state exams that while these exams are important, they are just one pathway in education. A range of opportunities now exist which will help students to fulfil their ambitions. In addition to higher and further education there are many alternative routes to rewarding careers now available,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy says his thoughts and prayers are with exam students and their families:

“My immediate thought and hope is that those sitting leaving and junior cert exams would approach today relaxed and focussed, aware that there’s no point in overdoing things at this stage, and that it is now better to focus on expressing themselves and their knowledge across their respective subjects,” he said.

“Another thought is that they would put these exams into perspective. Yes, they are important but some of the most successful people in the world went on to achieve what they did without having excelled in exams. I would hope that they would look at the bigger picture and not get overly focussed on successes or failures,” he added.

