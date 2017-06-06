Young man jailed for smashing door of Limerick property after row with girlfriend

A YOUNG man who seriously injured his hand while smashing the front door of a house in the city centre has been jailed for three months.

Patrick Wynne, aged 21, who has an address at Millstream Court, Mill Road, Ennis pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage relating to an incident at Clontarf Place (off Henry Street) on March 15, last.

Sergeant John Moloney, prosecuting, told Limerick District Court the defendant smashed the glass door with a hammer and kicked it in shortly after he had an argument with his girlfriend.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told around €200 worth of damage was caused and that Mr Wynne required “urgent medical treatment” in hospital following the incident.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client, who has 19 previous convictions, underwent plastic surgery afterwards and that his hand is “somewhat disfigured” as a result of what happened.

“The scar is a constant reminder of his ridiculous behaviour. He is his own worst enemy, he let himself down badly,” he said.

When asked if compensation had been paid, Mr McCarthy said the defendant has “no means whatsoever” and that the prospects were “very bleak”.

Judge O’Leary noted the defendant had been released from a prison a short time before and she commented that there was no excuse for his behaviour.

The judge requested a community service report indicating she was considering a penalty of 200 hours in lieu of a three month prison sentence.

However, when the probation officer said it would take some time to carry out an assessment, the defendant indicated he wished to serve the prison sentence.

Judge O’Leary noted this and imposed a three month sentence.