Limerick fire crews tow river cruiser to safety

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue assisted in bringing a river cruiser to safety this Sunday evening after the vessel experienced difficulties while on the river Shannon.

The alarm was raised at around 5.40pm after one of the two occupants on board contacted emergency services to inform them the cruiser had lost power and was adrift near Barringtons Pier.

Specially trained SRT crews were dispatched and the vessel was towed by the FireSwift rescue boat to the Limerick City Marina at Arthurs Quay,

It is not known how the stricken vessel got into difficulty and there are no reports of any injuries.