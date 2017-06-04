UPDATE: M7 motorway reopens following collision

David Hurley

David Hurley

The M7 motorway between Limerick and Nenagh has fully reopened following a collision early this Sunday morning.

It is understood a vehicle overturned in the incident which happened at around 8.30am on the northbound carriageway near the Birdhill exit. No other vehicle was involved.

While the motorway remained open initially, a section of the northbound carriageway was later closed for almost two hours to facilitate the removal of the vehicle and the cleaning of debris.

The motorway fully reopened to traffic shortly before 11am.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

 