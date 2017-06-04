Limerick man accused of threatening mother admitted to Central Mental Hospital

A MAN who gardai believe poses an immediate threat to his mother was this week admitted to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dundrum where he will be detained under the provisions of the Mental Health Act.

The 34-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of breaching the terms of a Safety Order which was granted to his mother on separate dates last October.

It is alleged the defendant, who has an address in South County Limerick, called to the woman’s home late at night putting her in fear.

Gardai previously opposed bail citing concerns the man would re-offend if released. Fears were also expressed that the alleged injured party would be put in danger.

The man has been examined by psychiatrists during his time in custody and a number of reports have been prepared for Limerick District Court.

In February it was determined he is medically unfit to enter a plea or properly instruct his solicitor but no place was available for him at the CMH which is the only “approved centre” in Ireland.

After being informed on Tuesday that a bed was available, Judge Aeneas McCarthy, who previously criticised the CMH, directed that the man be immediately taken there.

The defendant will be detained at the CMH indefinitely unless the Clinical Director determines he is fit to participate in the legal proceedings.

The man was transferred to Dublin under garda escort following the court proceedings.