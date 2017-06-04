WATCH: End of an era as signalling works begin at Colbert Station

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers that no trains will operate in or out of Colbert Station for the next three weeks due to major works.

The works, which are due to begin at 10.30pm this Sunday, will see the replacement of two “life-expired signal cabins” that currently signal all routes into and out of Colbert Station.

To facilitate the works, bus transfers will operate on all services until June 25. There will be a reduced service level to Sixmilebridge.

Passengers travelling to and from Thurles for the Munster senior hurling semi final between Limerick and Clare will not be affected.

“These works will futureproof Colbert Station’s signalling needs for decades to come and will improve safety and reliability,” said Barry Kenny of Ianród Eireann.

A revised timetable will operate while the works are being carried out and customers are being advised to check www.irishrail.ie at least 24 hours before making any journey.

Members of the public are also being warned that all train lines will remain live during the works, with test and maintenance trains operating.