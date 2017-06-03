Fresh hearing called after defendant had a chat with judge outside Limerick court

A FRESH hearing has been ordered in the case of a man who is accused of drug driving after the presiding judge revealed she had a chat with him following the first day of evidence in the case.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an incident in Limerick city centre in the early hours of May 8, 2016.

Evidence was previously that following his arrest, the defendant was taken to Henry Street garda station where he provided a sample of blood which tested positive for cannabinoids.

Solicitor Adrian Frawley raised concerns during the hearing about the reason for his client’s original arrest.

He also questioned why a passenger who was in the car with him was not questioned by gardai or called to give evidence.

After hearing submissions, the matter was adjourned by Judge Mary Larkin for further submissions and evidence.

However, before the resumption of the case last week she informed Mr Frawley that the defendant was “chatting to me outside the courthouse” following the first day of the hearing.

The judge said she was not happy to continue with the case in the circumstances.

Adjourning the matter to September, she commented: “It would be better off if somebody else dealt with it who has had no engagement with him”.