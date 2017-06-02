Lucky Limerick winner scoops €50,000 Star Prize
Prize Bond holder takes top weekly award
ONE lucky Limerick Prize Bond holder is richer to the tune of €50,000 after this week’s draw.
The holder of Prize Bond number SW 442440 won the Star Prize of €50,000 for a bond purchased in 2013.
There were over 7,200 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €420,000.
In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of each quarter, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000, plus other cash prizes.
The State Savings product offers prizes instead of paying interest and all winnings are tax-free. Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.
See www.statesavings.ie for more.
