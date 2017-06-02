Gardai 'aware' of shocking Limerick fight video circulating online

GARDAI are aware of a video posted on social media showing a fight between teenage girls outside a Limerick pizzeria.

The video has been widely shared on social media since it was uploaded on Thursday.

The clip, which is around a minute long, shows a fight breaking out outside a fast food restaurant in Castletroy.

One of the girls can be seen striking the other in the back of the head before they grapple, resulting in the second girl being knocked to the ground and repeatedly pummelled.

A number of other young girls can be seen watching on, and what appear to be racist comments can be heard.

After the fight is broken up, an onlooker can also be heard threatening further violence.

While the video, which Facebook has flagged as containing graphic violence, was uploaded yesterday, it’s not known when the incident happened.