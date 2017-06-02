Hurling fever:  Sky's the limit for some as Limerick face familiar foes

SHANNONSIDE bragging rights and a place in the Munster senior hurling final are on offer this Sunday in Thurles as Limerick and Clare renew rivalries.

Families, friendships, work places and classrooms are divided this week as hurling occupies the minds of green and white and saffron and blue GAA supporters.

Both counties arrive to Semple Stadium under new management, with Limerick’s John Kiely striking a confident pose this week.

“Our preparation has gone really well since we came back after the club championship. Training has been superb and the players have been fantastic with their work ethic. The challenge games have been a boost for confidence, winning all of them,” outlined the Galbally man.

”Our form is really good. What we want for Sunday is to be the best team that we can be. I’ve no doubt that preparation has gone well and we have improved constantly and will continue to do so even after Sunday,” stressed the former All Ireland U-21 winning manager.

But the bookies make Limerick the 15/8 outsiders to reach the July 9 final.

”We have a lot to bring to the table. We want to play to our strengths and bring a lot of energy. We want them to bring a high level of intensity and performance and to be the best we can be,” said the Abbey CBS principal.

Sunday’s semi final, at 4pm, will be televised exclusively on Sky Sports only.

With less than 25,000 expected, tickets can be purchased on match-day but there is a €5 discount when pre purchased from Centra outlets and online at gaa.tickets.ie