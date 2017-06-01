Emergency services tackling large fire in Kilmallock

Emergency services are at the scene of a large factory fire on the outskirts of Kilmallock.

The fire at the former Neodata plant on the Tipperary Road started at around 8.30pm this Thursday.

Five units of the fire service from Kilmallock, Charleville and Rathkeale are in attendance and motorists are being warned that a section of the R515 has been closed to traffic.

LIMERICK: Kilmallock/Tipperary Rd (R515) is closed just outside Kilmallock as services deal with an incident. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 1, 2017

Photographs posted on social media show large plumes of thick smoke in the air over the factory which is the venue for the town’s popular bank holiday food market.

Local residents were advised to close their windows and doors and to stay inside for a time after the alarm was first raised.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire and there are unconfirmed reports that a young person may have sustained minor injuries when the fire started.

