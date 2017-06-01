Limerick IT company brightens up Dochas centre with a lick of paint

A COUNTY Limerick software company brightened up the lives of Dochas staff and service users by swapping keyboards for paintbrushes.

Staff from AMCS travelled from their base at Fanningstown, Crecora, to Parnell Street to give a helping hand. They partnered with autism support services in the Limerick area for their 2017 corporate social responsibility (CSR) project.

Doόchas is an awareness and information centre and currently supports 435 families.

Clodagh Murray, CSR officer at AMCS, said staff painted rooms incorporating the Dochas logo. They also provided state of the art audio visual equipment.

“The audio visual equipment will allow service users to watch movies and facilitate Dochas employees when receiving training," she said.

"We are absolutely delighted to be able to support such a well deserving local charity like Dochas. I am extremely proud of AMCS' talented pool of employees who have dedicated hours of both the company’s time and their own time to support this fantastic initiative for,” addded Clodagh.