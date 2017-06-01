Limerick gardai in bank holiday crime prevention appeal

Gardai are appealing to homeowners across Limerick to be vigilant if travelling away for the bank holiday weekend.

They are being urged to take basic security precautions such as ensuring alarms are activated and that all doors and windows are properly locked.

Valuables should not be left in display inside front doors or windows and, where possible, timer-activated lights should be used to give the impression there is somebody in the house.

Any deliveries should be cancelled and neighbours should be asked to keep an eye out and collect post.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, divisional crime prevention officer, is also appealing to people not to post details of their holidays online

“Don’t post about your holiday on social media and avoid checking in at the airport on Facebook,” she said.