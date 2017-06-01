Rassie Erasmus raises the Green Flag for Limerick's Castletroy College

MUNSTER Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, was on hand to help the Green Team at Castletroy College in Limerick raise its sixth Green Flag.

In a brief address to staff and students who gathered for the flag-raising ceremony, the South African spoke about the contrast in environmental awareness that exists between South Africa and Ireland.

He also took the opportunity to praise the International Green Schools Programme.

Several members of staff and pupils representing each year group attended the ceremony near the main entrance to the school where the flag now hangs proudly.

Students PJ Allen and Niall McSweeney – members of the Green Schools committee – officially welcomed Rassie Erasmus, whose daughters Nikki and Carli, attend Castletroy College.

During the brief ceremony, Cillian Toland from the school’s Neat streets team outlined some of the green initiatives which are currently being undertaken at Castletroy Collegeby staff, students and other members of the school community.