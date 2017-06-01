Limerick teen accused of breaching Safety Order in court twice

A YOUNG Limerick man appeared in court twice on the same day to face separate charges of breaching a Safety Order taken out by his former partner.

The 19-year-old, who lives in the King’s Island area of the city, was initially brought before Limerick District Court after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed by gardai.

The warrant, which was issued earlier this year, relates to an incident on November 20, last when it’s alleged the defendant called to the woman’s home.

Having been released on bail, the defendant was brought back before the court again less than 90 minute later to face new charges.

Garda Brian Begley gave evidence of arresting the teenager at his home a short time after the ealier court appearence and charging him in relation to an incident on April 19, last.

Again, it’s alleged the defendant breached the terms of the Safety Order by approaching his ex partner at Arthurs Quay and asking her for €20 before running off.

While there was no objection to bail, gardai sought to have a number of conditions imposed on the young man.

Judge Mary Larkin agreed and she ordered that the man live at his home address and that he not have any contact with his ex partner pending the conclusions of the proceedings.

The defendant was ordered to surrender his passport to gardai and he must not approach the house where his former partner lives.

Both of the matters are due before the court again on separate dates in September.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy indicated that his client will be contesting the charge relating to the earlier of the two incidents.