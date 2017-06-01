Boston beckons as Limerick delegation seeks to explore US connections

THE MAYOR of Limerick, along with three councillors and one member of the council’s executive, will travel to Boston this week to further strengthen ties with the American city.

Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon and Cllrs Michael Collins, Elenora Hogan and Joe Leddin will be leading a Limerick group of around 60 people on the one-week trip in Boston.

The full delegation includes representative from civic, business, education, cultural and sporting life in Limerick.

Also travelling are the council’s Deputy Chief Executive Pat Daly, representatives from Limerick GAA, Shannon Foynes Port Company, Shannon Group, LIT, Mary Immaculate College and Garryowen Comhaltas.

“I will be signing a letter of friendship with the Mayor of Boston. There are a fair amount of things happening while we are over there, so the councillors will attend events on my behalf as well,” said Mayor O’Hanlon.

The Mayor of Boston, Martin Walsh, invited Mayor O’Hanlon to sign the friendship agreement, which it’s hoped “will enable us to strengthen and deepen the already strong linkages between Limerick and Boston”.

A number of events have been organised to showcase Limerick and an ideal place to visit and also invest in.

The events include a Mass, a business lunch, meetings with colleges and a parade.

The mayor will also be visiting companies in Boston, including Analog Devices, which is based in Massachusetts.

This visit was approved by the full meeting of Limerick City and County Council, and the estimated cost per council member is €2,000.

As part of the visit, a new link for the mayoral chain, commemorating the centenary of the birth of John F Kennedy, will be presented to Mayor O’Hanlon.

The new gold link, which costs approximately €4,000, is being sponsored by the Shannon Group.

While the trip is not expected to yield an immediate jobs or investment return, it is hoped that the connections made will help the two cities to develop together in future.

“I hope this will create a lasting friendship with Boston, and that Limerick will continue to benefit from this letter that we will be signing. We are making people aware of what Limerick has to offer. From a sporting perspective, cultural, educational facilities, business attractions,” said Mayor O’Hanlon.