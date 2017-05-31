WATCH: Banter in the Dáil as Willie O'Dea says he'll join Enda Kenny 'in due course'

THERE was laughter in the Dáil this Wednesday afternoon when Deputy Willie O’Dea told Taoiseach Enda Kenny he plans to join him in retirement “in due course”.

After getting to his feet, the Limerick city TD thanked Mr Kenny for his service as Taoiseach and to Dáil Éireann.

“I want to wish you and your family the very best for the future. I’ll be joining you there in due course,” he said.

As laughter erupted in the chamber, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin who was sitting next to Willie O’Dea quipped “you’re running the next time”.