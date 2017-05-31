Efforts to locate source of oil pollution on Limerick river continue

Limerick City and County Council says efforts are continuing to identify the source of an oil spill on the Abbey River.

A boom and highly absorbent oleophilic pads have contained the worst of the pollution on the Abbey River at its confluence with the Park Canal.

Officials from Limerick City and County Council along with Inland Fisheries Ireland have been monitoring the situation since being alerted on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed the oil appears to be entering the Abbey River from a storm water outlet on Lock Quay which is is fed from ‘The Loggers’ storm water pumping station along the Park Canal.

This pumping station serves a wide area of North East Limerick including Corbally, Rhebogue, Singland, Ballysimon.

The spokesperson says the discolouration of the water at the site of the boom and pads means they are working, while a strong smell of oil along the waterway suggests a high evaporation rate.

The water downstream in the Abbey and Shannon Rivers is also helping to break up and dissipate the oil.