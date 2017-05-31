Design@UL showcases innovative works by Limerick students

FROM a product on how to improve your golf swing to a system helping the visually impaired, graduating students of architecture, product design and technology education from the University of Limerick have unveiled their innovative creations.

This year’s Design@UL show is the first showcase of work under the new School of Design at UL.

It demonstrates what can be achieved through interdisciplinary collaboration and offers a vision of change for design education and research in Ireland.

“This showcase presents the highest quality student work which offers a range of ideas to shape our future,” said Dr Adam de Eyto, head of UL’s School of Design.

Opening the exhibition, UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald, said the diversity of product design, architecture and technology project themes brings primary research to the fore.

“The hard work and innovative thinking of the students is clearly evident in the work on display,” said Dr Fitzgerald, noting that the work on display ranges from water rescue devices, assistive systems for people with visual impairment, and even a product to improve your golf swing.

Steve Murphy, from Castletroy, was named Logitech Designer of the Year.

His product NAVU is an advanced firefighter accountability system and personal communication aid. It works by monitoring the movements of a firefighter from the moment they enter a fire-fighting situation. These movements are transmitted wirelessly to the Entry Control Officer (ECO) overseeing the mission.

Ailish Reidy from Raheen was a runner-up in this category. Her product ‘Relax’ is an anxiety and stress management system for young adults.

It comprises two wearable devices, an app and a data share system. The system uses a bluetooth connected module to track the electro dermal activity of the skin, the heart rate variability and breathing rates of the user. These bio signals give a clear indication of the user’s stress levels.

Eoin McGrath’s product is an innovative cane which allows users who are visually impaired to create their own custom routes and travel these routes independently.

The exhibition is open in the former Helene Modes building at Roches Street from 10am to 4pm daily until Friday, June 2.