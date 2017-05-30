WATCH: Limerick council investigates possible oil spill on Abbey River

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed it is investigating the source of a possible oil spill on the Abbey River.

Officials from the Planning and Environmental Services section of the local authority were alerted to a leak this morning.

What appears to be oil can be seen in the water and a number of people have complained of strong smells – particulary where the river approaches the Shannon at Arthurs Quay.

“Due to the warm weather there is a high degree of evaporation of the oil, leading to a strong smell in the area affected,” said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council, who added that the relatively strong current along the river means the oil is dissipating quickly.

Booms and highly absorbent pads are being placed on the water near Lock Quay as a precaution.

Inland Fisheries Ireland have also been contacted.