Emergency services attend scene of single vehicle crash in Limerick

Road closed and gardai directing traffic after incident on M20

Emergency services attend scene of single vehicle crash in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred on the M20 in Limerick this Tuesday.

The road traffic collision occurred on the Limerick-Cork road southbound between Junction 3 Raheen and Junction 4 Patrickswell at around 10.15am.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that that male driver was the sole occupant and was taken to University Hospital Limerick with "non-life threatening injuries". 

Gardai, two units of Limerick Fire Service and HSE ambulance personnel attended the scene of the incident. The alarm was raised around 10.19am.

The road was closed at J3 and gardai were directing traffic.