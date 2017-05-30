Intercultural soccer tournament helps Limerick gardai build relationships

COMMUNITY gardai from Henry Street and Roxboro Road stations were among those who took part in an intercultural soccer tournament to the mark the Africa Day celebrations in Limerick city.

In addition to local gardai more than 30 players from a number of different countries – mainly Africa – took part in the five-a-side soccer tournament at St Clement’s College.

“It was a lovely evening with people from all backgrounds and status taking part,” said Inspector Ollie Kennedy who praised some of the skills on display on the night.

Following a number of tough and competitive group games, the Untouchables and the Knocklisheen Warriors qualified for the final with the Untouchables eventually coming out on top.

“This tournament reinforced the determination of An Garda Síochána to be part of community building initiatives with new Communities here in Limerick city while also celebrating Africa Day as part of a multicultural city,” said Insp Kennedy.

The event also provided members of the Community Policing Units the opportunity to meet members of all communities in a social setting enabling them to build new relationships with the goal of promoting inclusive and safer communities for all residents in Limerick.

Following the soccerfest tournament a cup was presented to Mansoor Arda – captain of the winning team.