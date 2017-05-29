Man sought refuge at Limerick garda station after threats to kill

A MAN was forced to seek refuge at a Limerick city garda station after he was chased in rush hour traffic and threatened he would be shot and killed.

Details of the incident, which happened last week, emerged at Limerick District Court after a Moyross man was charged with making threats to kill.

David Leamy, aged 34, who now has an address at Main Street, Kilteely is accused of making the threats at Roxboro Road shortly before 10am last Wednesday, May 24.

Opposing a bail application, Detective Garda John Keane, said the alleged injured party was in a “great deal of distress” when he arrived at Roxboro Road garda station to complain that he had been followed and threatened.

He said it will be alleged the defendant shouted “You’re dead, you’re going to get it, I’m going to shoot you” at the injured party.

Detective Garda Keane said it will further alleged that Mr Leamy, who was recently married, was one of the occupants of a charcoal-coloured Volskwagen car which pursued the injured party through Southill in rush-hour traffic.

He said the victim was forced to take evasive action and at one stage drove against oncoming traffic as he made his way to the garda station.

It is the State case that the incident is related to a violent altercation in Kilteely village a number of days earlier.

Three men were hospitalised with serious injuries following that incident which involved the use of weapons including a hatchet, a slash hook and a sword.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client – a father-of-five – had made certain admissions following his arrest and was willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court if released.

However, Judge Mary Larkin said she believed it would be “too dangerous” to grant Mr Leamy bail given the background to the alleged threats.