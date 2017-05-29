New emergency department at University Hospital Limerick opens to patients

THE long awaited new emergency department at University Hospital Limerick which cost around €24m to develop has finally opened its doors to patients this Monday morning.

The keenly anticipated facility, it is hoped, will help to ease overcrowding in the Dooradoyle hospital. There were 64,443 attendances at the ED in 2016 – making it the busiest such facility in the country.

Delighted to say our new ED opened at 8am.Good luck to all our staff on this great day and welcome visitors and patients to our new facility pic.twitter.com/TKlusIUji0 — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) May 29, 2017

The opening of the new facility follows almost 10 years of ‘horrendous’ overcrowding for patients and staff, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The new facility is three-times more spacious than the current A&E, more compartmentalised, and especially more visually pleasing. Members of the media got a tour of the new ED on Friday.

One of the striking new features is the triage room capacity — instead of one triage room, there are four.

And where pediatric patients would be seen in the same triage area, they now have their own designated waiting room, and designated x-ray facilities, both for children and adults.

Dr Cormac Mehigan, emergency medicine consultant, said that the new facility will also significantly reduce “the movement of seriously-ill patients”. For example, patients can be resuscitated in CT room, where previously, patients would have to be moved from one unit to another.

Patients will also have access to an open courtyard, a feature that was not available in the previous emergency department.

The hospital has also invested in a more advanced pneumatic tube system, which will allow medical staff to propel blood samples from a number of locations within the department, instead of one central location.

As the hospital advances its digitalisation, a specific focus has been on an improved patient data system. Joe Hoare, of HSE Estates, said that the ICT infrastructure in the hospital is “quite phenomenal”.

In addition there has been significant recruitment of over 90 new staff for the new department.