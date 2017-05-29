Limerick gardai locate missing teenager

Gardai say a teenage girl who went missing last week has been located “safe and well”.

Maja Brablix, 15, who is living in Limerick city was the subject of a nationwide appeal after she was not seen for three days.

In a brief statement – issued this Monday morning – The Garda Press Office confirmed Maja has been located safe and well.

“Gardaí wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required,” read the statement.