Emergency services attend scene of Limerick collision

Emergency services are attending the scene of serious road accident on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Details of the collision, which happened in the early hours of this Monday morning, remain unclear but it is understood at least one person sustained serious injuries and had to be cut out of a vehicle after it left the road and crashed into a sign post.

A section of the N18 Limerick to Ennis dual carriageway has been closed as a result of the accident which happened near the Clondrinagh Roundabout.

LIMERICK: Ennis Rd is closed both ways until at least 11am between Clondrinagh R/A and Coonagh R/A. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 29, 2017

Three units from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene along with emergency paramedics.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating and motorists are being advised to expect some delays this morning.