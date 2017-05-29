Jail sentence suspended for man involved in 'melee' at Limerick album launch

A MAN with a Charleville address but who had now moved to Tipperary was given a suspended four month sentence for his part in a ‘melee’ which took place during the launch of a special CD at Rathkeale House Hotel last year.

Imposing sentence on Larry O’Connor, 35 Holycross Place, Charleville, Judge Mary Larkin said she took the view that “this type of incident warranted a custodial sentence.”

But, she said, she had to give him credit for the fact that he had taken steps to deal with his alcohol and drug problem and had suffered injuries himself in the incident and she suspended the four-month sentence for 12 months.

She warned however that if he ever came before her again in any incident involving alcohol or drugs, she would note that he was “given a very significant chance in a very very nasty incident.”

The case against O’Connor had been adjourned from a previous court to allow a probation report to be drawn up. The report, solicitor John Herbert said, was “positive in its conclusion”. He pointed out that his client had “taken it upon himself” to enter a residential treatment programme for alcohol abuse and substance misuse and had moved away and minimised the possibility of meeting up with the other protagonists involved in the incident.

On the date in question, April 14 last year, O’Connor, having taken a substantial amount of alcohol, became involved in what Judge Larkin noted was a “melee at a night where they were supposed to be raising awareness in relation to suicide”.

He had shown no regard for himself or others, she said.