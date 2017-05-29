Two Limerick women looking for glory at Bloom 

IT will be a first for Athea horticulturist Kathleen Barrett when she heads off to Bloom this week to compete in a floral display competition.

“I am looking forward to it,” said the woman who has won prizes for her floral displays at shows all over the county and country.

But this time, she is pitting herself against the country’s top competitors and hopes to be bringing home an award.

Kathleen, who is a member of three garden and flower clubs in Limerick, has been accepted to take part in the Association of Irish Floral Artists competition which will be hosted in the Nursery and Floral Pavilion at Bloom. Her given theme, she explained, is Vision of Beauty, and she has a “fair idea” of what she will create.

She will arrive at the Bloom grounds shortly after 7am next Wednesday and must have her creation ready for the judges by 11am.

Meanwhile, Nayana Sandur who is based in Bishops Quay in the city, will also be taking part in Bloom, in the Botanical & Floral Art Exhibition. “I am part of the Irish Society of Botanical Artists,” Nayana explains. “This is my fourth time going to Bloom.”

Nayana, who also exhibits at various shows around the country, has brought won two gold and two silver medals at Bloom and is optimistic about her chances for this year.

Nayana, who began her career with a solo exhibiton at UL in 2012 and who has featured before in the Limerick Leader, will have two pieces of botanical art and one piece of floral art on display.