Sweet Baby: Limerick's Aaron Rice a finalist as smile gets judges approval

A BABY from Kildimo has emerged as a finalist in a national competition by food brand Glenisk, who are searching for a baby to appear on their yogurt packs.

Ten-month-old Aaron Rice is one of just 14 finalists in the competition, out of more than 4,500 babies that were entered.

Dublin’s Airfield Estate was filled with the sound of laughter during the ‘Sweet Baby’ photoshoot for the finalists.

“All babies are beautiful and we want to celebrate these babies on our packs,” according to Emma Walls of Glenisk, on their search for a model for a new range of no-sugar baby yogurts.

“With over 4,500 entries to the Sweet Baby search, we’ve had a very difficult job trying to narrow our search down to just 14,” she added.

While all the adults involved busied themselves at the shoot, little Aaron took it in his stride, enjoying the experience, and creating stunning shot after shot for the enchanted photographer.

The new range of Glenisk yogurts, in a new-look pack which will feature the winner of the Sweet Baby competition, will be in stores from mid-June, and claims there’s no added sugar and “nothing artificial”.