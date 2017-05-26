Status yellow rainfall warning issued in Limerick

AFTER a week of the warmest temperatures so far this year, Limerick is expected to be hit by heavy thundery rainfall this weekend, Met Eireann has warned.

Road users have been urged to extra viligent, as yellow status rainfall is due to hit Limerick from this Friday evening until early Saturday morning.

The weather warning was issued this week for most counties, nationwide.

Status Yellow Rainfall Warning now in place for Connacht, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork until 6pm tomorrow (27th). https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 26, 2017

According to Met Eireann, there will be “accumulations of 25-40mm generally, but locally up to 50mm possible”.

The rainfall, initially, was expected to cease at around 6am on Saturday, but according to AA Roadwatch, it will continue for another 12 hours.