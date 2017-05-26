First crematorium in west of Ireland opens in Shannon

THE FIRST crematorium in the west of Ireland will open in Shannon this weekend following a €2.4m development.

Shannon Crematorium will be a non-denominational facility which will cremate people of all faiths and religions or none, beside Illaunamanagh Cemetery in Co Clare.

Construction began in July last and it is described as “one of the most environmentally friendly [crematoria] in the country.”

Built by entrepreneur Jim Cranwell, the crematorium has spent a total of €2.4m on the new facility at a 1.3-acre site, and the business is targeting an annual turnover of €1m within three years.

“We have identified the target market and projected turnover based on the population of the surrounding area, the national death rate and the available statistics in relation to the utilisation of cremation services in Ireland to date,” said Mr Cranwell.

It will have a capacity for eight cremations, which cost in region of €800, a day.

Multiple market indicators suggest there will be future growth in the cremation rate in Ireland.

Ireland's cremation rate was 16.9% in 2015, up from 12% in 2010.

Mr Cranwell said that the market is still underdeveloped, pointing to Japan, where the cremation rate is 99%, and the UK, where the rate is 73%.

The growth in demand for cremation is evident in the development of a new crematorium in Dardistown in north Dublin, which has recently opened, and the proposed development at Shanganagh crematorium in south Dublin.

There will five crematoria catering for the Dublin region and the east coast, while Shannon Crematorium is the only facility in the West.

“It will offer an alternative to the people of the west of Ireland to travelling long distances to Dublin or Cork to avail of cremation services,” he added.

The crematorium has been part funded through an Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme placement which allows investors to qualify for income tax relief if they invest in the crematorium.

The crematorium will comprise of a congregation space which will seat 140 people and a secondary congregation space for smaller services which will seat 60 people.

It will allow up to one hour for each service.

The type of funeral service and the manner in which it is conducted are a matter of personal choice and the crematorium has been designed to cater for people of all beliefs and faiths.

Shannon Crematorium will hold a public open day in Shannon this Sunday, May 28.