BREAKING: Man due in court over fatal Limerick stabbing

A man is due in court this Friday morning after he was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Romanian man in Limerick city centre earlier this week.

Calo Carpaci, 58, died at University Hospital Limerick as a result of injuries he sustained during an incident at Roches Row at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Gardai have confirmed that a man, also aged in his 50s, who was arrested at the scene of the violent incident was charged in the early hours of this morning.

He is due before Limerick District Court later.

