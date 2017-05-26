Limerick man charged with 13 indecent and sexual assaults

A COUNTY Limerick man has been charged with a total of 13 indecent and sexual assault offences against two different women.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Kilmallock Court. The male is aged in sixties and the offences are alleged to have occurred over 20 years ago.

Garda Geraldine McCarthy, of Bruff Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the accused.

The garda said he made “no reply” after each charge was put to him. The male faces 10 indecent assault charges in relation to one of the women.

They are alleged to have occurred in a location in County Limerick on dates on or between April 22, 1989 and January 17, 1991.

The defendant was charged with one indecent assault against the second woman on dates on or between September 1, 1990 and January 1, 1991, and two sexual assault charges, contrary to section two of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.

They are alleged to have occurred on dates on or between January 18, 1991 and September 1, 1992, and September 1, 1995 and September 1, 1997. It is a different location to the first alleged victim.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said they had received DPP’s directions and they were for trial on indictment.

The case was adjourned until June for service of the book of evidence in Kilmallock Court.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered reporting restrictions on the media present not to identify the defendant, accused or locations.

There was no State objection to bail.