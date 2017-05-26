Limerick's Leanne Moore is in sparkling form after proposal

ONE OF Limerick’s most well-known and popular personalities Leanne Moore will soon be putting a ring on it after the former You’re A Star winner announced her engagement on social media.

The talented actress and singer’s Instagram is generally plastered with motivational images, exercise tutorials and personal self-reflections. But last weekend, a solitary picture waving a flamboyant diamond ring caused a torrent of social media users to shriek with joy.

Showing off an oval-shaped white gold diamond, encircled by a band of smaller diamonds, Leanne took to Instagram saying: “He asked me to be his family forever...I love you @davidgogym [fiancé David Behan].”

He asked me to be his family forever... I love you @davidgogym A post shared by Leanne Moore (@leannemoorefitness) on May 20, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

After more than three-and-a-half years together, the Tallafornia star from Wicklow went down on one knee and popped the big question. But how did the big moment unfold, the Limerick Leader asked an overjoyed Leanne this week?

It took place at the Behan household in Greystones, where more than 60 family members were celebrating his mother’s birthday and his nephew’s Communion. And just when she thought the party was over, that was when the magical moment began.

“And I thought it was the end of the day and that was that, and I was ready to go home and everything. Basically, his sister came running out of the house and fooled me into going to the stream with a kind of sandy beach at the end of their garden.

“She fooled me into thinking that the kids were after going down and asked would I go down and get them, so off I went. Sure, she told Dave to go after me as well. And when I got down to the stream, there were these big balloons saying ‘Marry me’ and champagne and glasses, and when I turned around he was on one knee and, sure, I couldn’t say no!” she told the Leader.

Even after saying ‘yes’, she still couldn’t believe it had happened, the Limerick Chronicle columnist admitted.

“For about 10 minutes I just cried into his face and I kept asking him was he joking! I was literally like: ‘Are you joking? Are you joking?’ It was just so emotional and it was just perfect.”

And after a glass of champagne by the back garden brook, the two made their way back to the marquee where they celebrated some more.

Moore and Behan, a seasoned fitness instructor and personal trainer, first met when she was a freelance journalist with the Irish Sun.

“It was so random. We actually met when I was interviewing him when he was opening a gym in Greystones.

“And that’s how we met, but we didn’t go on our first date until about two months later. He chased me down, he kept running after me and wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer!”

In February 2014, the Corbally fitness guru joined forces with Behan, setting up an online healthy living platform, where they offered fitness and exercise tips to their thousands of followers.

Last weekend’s announcement means that there will be two wedding celebrations for the Moore clan, as her sister Katie is due to tie the knot next summer.