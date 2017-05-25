Infant airlifted to University Hospital Limerick dies after Dundrum incident

AN infant who was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick after an incident in Tipperary has died.

Gardai were alerted to an emergency in Dundrum at 1.45pm this Thursday when the seven month old child was found unresponsive.

Gardai are investigating the possibility that the infant was left unattended for a period of time in a car.

The infant was in such a serious condition that an air ambulance was called and the child was flown to Limerick for treatment shortly after 3pm this Thursday afternoon.

It is understood that the incident occurred close to O'Dwyer Steel in Dundrum village.

The helicopter landed at Kickham’s GAA pitch where it met the ambulance and the infant was flown to UHL, but it has been confirmed that the infant has died.

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and the local coroner has been notified.