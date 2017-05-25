Limerick gardai will be out in force for National Slow Down Day

Gardai are warning they will be out in force across Limerick from 7am this Friday as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads across the country.

Gardai will also be issuing advice to motorists and reminding drivers of the dangers of driving at excess speed.

The 24-hour operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in speed enforcement zones as well as the delivery of a road safety message through the use of national, local and social media.

"Operation Slowdown” is on the 26+27/5/17 - https://t.co/si81VLEYNh. You can play your part by slowing down & showing support on Facebook pic.twitter.com/Bvpk0Ppt0B — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2017

In addition, Garda personnel will man display stands in key venues to provide road safety advice and distribute road safety leaflets.

Limerick City and County Council as well as other State agencies have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

“We are appealing to the public to support our initiative to create an awareness of the dangers of excessive speed on Slow Down day. We are appealing to motorists to adhere to the posted speed limit, but also when conditions dictate, reduce your speed even further. We have been running this initiative since 2012 and every year thousands of drivers have supported it by not speeding, but there were still 927 detections last May,” said Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn.

There were a number of notable detections in Limerick during the last National Slow Down day last October.

According to the Garda Press Office, one vehicle was detected travelling at 91kph in a 60kph zone on the N21 at Croagh while another vehicle was clocked travelling at 139 kph in a 100 kph zone on the N24 at Whitehall on the outskirts of the city.

In another incident, a truck was detected while travelling at 57kph at Old Cratloe Road by a garda on a pedal bike.