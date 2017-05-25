The Battle: Paul O'Connell and Alan English win top UK sports book award
Duo win rugby book of the year award at Cross awards in Lord's Cricket Ground
Co-author Alan English and Paul O’Connell with the Irish award for sports book of the year in November. The duo won a top UK award in Lord's on Wednesday night
PAUL O'Connell and his co-writer Alan English have won a major UK sports book award at a ceremony in Lord's Cricket Ground.
The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain won the award for Arbuthnot Latham Rugby Book of the Year at the Cross Sports Book Awards on Wednesday night for The Battle, his autobiography which was co-written with former Limerick Leader editor Alan English.
Mr English, now group editorial director with Iconic Newspapers - the company that owns the Leader - tweeted that he was "Delighted The Battle has won Rugby Book of the Year at Lord's cricket ground tonight. Massively enjoyed working with the great @Paul_OConnell".
Delighted The Battle has won Rugby Book of the Year at Lord's cricket ground tonight.Massively enjoyed working with the great @Paul_OConnell https://t.co/u0kiMIdIzV— Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) May 24, 2017
It comes on foot of the pair winning the prize for Irish sports book of the year at last year's Bord Gais Energy Book Awards and after the book was the number one seller in the Irish market on Christmas week, according to figures from Nielsen BookScan’s Irish Consumer Market.
