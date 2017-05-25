The Battle: Paul O'Connell and Alan English win top UK sports book award

PAUL O'Connell and his co-writer Alan English have won a major UK sports book award at a ceremony in Lord's Cricket Ground.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain won the award for Arbuthnot Latham Rugby Book of the Year at the Cross Sports Book Awards on Wednesday night for The Battle, his autobiography which was co-written with former Limerick Leader editor Alan English.

Mr English, now group editorial director with Iconic Newspapers - the company that owns the Leader - tweeted that he was "Delighted The Battle has won Rugby Book of the Year at Lord's cricket ground tonight. Massively enjoyed working with the great @Paul_OConnell".

Delighted The Battle has won Rugby Book of the Year at Lord's cricket ground tonight.Massively enjoyed working with the great @Paul_OConnell https://t.co/u0kiMIdIzV — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) May 24, 2017

It comes on foot of the pair winning the prize for Irish sports book of the year at last year's Bord Gais Energy Book Awards and after the book was the number one seller in the Irish market on Christmas week, according to figures from Nielsen BookScan’s Irish Consumer Market.