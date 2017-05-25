Limerick woman in 60s is assaulted by lawnmower thief in her garden

A LIMERICK woman endured “a terrible ordeal” when she was assaulted by a man wearing a balaclava who was about to leave her garden with her lawnmower.

The woman, who is aged in her sixties, heard noises in her garden in Bruree and went to investigate.

“She came upon a male wearing a balaclava who about to leave with her lawnmower. When the lady confronted him and ordered him off her property she was assaulted by him and knocked to the ground,” explained Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer, Henry Street garda station.

“The lady then called for her son, who actually was not in the house and the male ran off,” she added.

Gardai in Kilmallock are investigating the incident which occurred at 12.40pm on Tuesday, May 16 last. No arrests have been made.

Sgt Leetch has issued an appeal to the public not to confront criminals in a similar situation.

“The safest thing to do if you are alone and see something suspicious is to phone a neighbour or a family member close by and then the gardai,” said Sgt Leetch who said the woman involved in the violent incident would also “not recommend anybody confronting a person in that situation”.

“The one thing she learned is that she did not have the phone number of her nearest neighbour or family member easily at hand. She regrets in hindsight that she didn’t pretend that her son was there and call for him the minute she saw the male, she could have been spared this terrible ordeal,” said Sgt Leetch.

“At this stage could I urge people to have their emergency phone numbers close at hand,” she added.

Gardai in Kilmallock are looking for any information in relation to this assault and can be contacted on 063-98018.